Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull addresses the Australian Financial Review (AFR) BHP Business Summit in Sydney, Australia, 7 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Prime Minister said Wednesday that the United States will not gain anything with its imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum, considering it a trade war that curtails opportunities and choices for the citizens.

"There is literally nothing to be gained in the United States (...) imposing a tariff," Malcolm Turnbull said during a speech at the Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney.