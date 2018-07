Archbishop Philip Wilson leaves after sentencing at Newcastle Local Court in Newcastle, Australia, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices (CPO), in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jul. 19, 2018.

The prime minister of Australia on Thursday urged Pope Francis to sack the Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, who was sentenced to one year in detention earlier this month for covering up the sexual abuse of minors.

Archbishop Wilson, the highest-level catholic priest convicted in a child sexual abuse case, has refused to step down and announced that he would appeal against the Jul. 3 verdict.