A Philippine government soldier mans a checkpoint a day after the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in Jolo town, on the volatile island of Sulu, southern Philippines, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN HAJAN

People react as Philippine government troops on armored vehicles conduct a patrol a day after the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in Jolo town, on the volatile island of Sulu, southern Philippines, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN HAJAN

The turnout in a referendum on the autonomy of Bangsamoro, a Muslim-majority region in the southern Philippines, exceeded 85 percent and the preliminary results of the Philippine election commission Comelec indicate a majority "yes" vote, as the count continued on Thursday.

"Voter turnout in the #BangsamoroPlebiscite exceeds 85% #Bangsamoro," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said late Wednesday on his Twitter account with respect to Monday's historic referendum, which is part of a peace agreement with separatist groups.