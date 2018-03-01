European Council President Donald Tusk gives a statement to the media after the informal meeting of the 27 European Heads of States and Governments in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Tusk: EU's proposal to keep N. Ireland in customs union best plan so far

The European Union's proposal to keep Northern Ireland in the customs union in order to ensure a frictionless border with the Republic of Ireland is the best plan offered so far, the president of the European Council said Thursday.

Donald Tusk spoke at a Brussels event organized by lobby group BusinessEurope a day after the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier unveiled a draft paper that suggested Northern Ireland could retain regulatory alignment with the Republic of Ireland as a soft and tariff-free border, although the proposal ruffled feathers among pro-Brexit politicians and was dismissed by Prime Minister Theresa May.