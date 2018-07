(FILE) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at prime minister's official residence, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan; in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) President of the European Council Donald Tusk talks to the media during the Inaugural event due to the Austrian presidency of the European Union in Schladming, Austria, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL GRUBER

The president of the European Council Monday proposed to hold the summit between the European Union (EU) and Japan next week in Tokyo, after the meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Brussels was cancelled in the wake of the flood disaster that has left more than 100 dead in the Asian country.

"In view of the tragic circumstances, we are ready to move our EU-Japan Summit from Brussels to Tokyo next week," the Polish politician, Donald Tusk, wrote on Twitter.