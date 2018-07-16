European Council President Donald Tusk (2-R) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (3-R) meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NG HAN GUAN / POOL

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) speaks to reporters as European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) look on during a press conference at the 20th European Union EU-China Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks to reporters during a press conference at the 20th European Union EU-China Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The European Council President on Monday urged the United States, Russia and China to avoid trade disputes and work towards reforming the World Trade Organization, at the end of a summit between the European Union and China.

Addressing a press conference after the 20th EU-China summit in Beijing, Donald Tusk urged the world's leaders to seek common solutions to global issues, pointing to the summit being held on Monday in Helsinki between the US president Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.