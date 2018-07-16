The European Council President on Monday urged the United States, Russia and China to avoid trade disputes and work towards reforming the World Trade Organization, at the end of a summit between the European Union and China.
Addressing a press conference after the 20th EU-China summit in Beijing, Donald Tusk urged the world's leaders to seek common solutions to global issues, pointing to the summit being held on Monday in Helsinki between the US president Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.