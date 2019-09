A man rides through the of the narrowest part of the island north of Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tuvalu's parliament on Thursday elected Kausea Natano as the prime minister of this small South Pacific island nation, in a potential blow for Taiwan in a region where China’s influence is growing.

The new leader was elected via secret ballot — receiving 10 votes in favor and six against — by the 16-member parliament following last week's legislative elections, government-owned TV network Fenui reported. EFE-EPA