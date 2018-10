Paramilitary forces patrol near the site of an ambush by apparent Maoist rebels in the central state of Chhattisgarh, India, Mar 11, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A camera operator from India's public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) and two police officers were killed while two other personnel were injured on Tuesday in an attack by Maoist rebels in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh.

"There was an incident in the Dantewada district and three people, including one DD cameraman, have been martyred. Reinforcement has been sent," said D M Awasthi, the Special Director General of anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh police.