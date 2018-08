The Red Cross Works Wednesday Aug 26 2018 in the urban áreas of Cancun in Quintana Roo (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Alonso Cupul

The Red Cross Works Wednesday Aug 26 2018 in the urban áreas of Cancun in Quintana Roo (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Alonso Cupul

Television cameraman Javier Rodriguez Balladares and a companion were gunned down in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, officials and media reports said.

Rodriguez Balladares and his friend were attacked on Wednesday by at least two gunmen in an urban area of Cancun, the Quintana Roo state Attorney General's Office said.