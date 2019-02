A person receives medical treatment after clashes between anarchist protesters and police during a 'parade of solidarity' against the eviction of a kindergarten in Turin, Italy, 09 February 2019. The kindergarten was cleared on 07 February 2019 after 24 years of occupation. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Twelve people were arrested on Saturday in the city of Turin, northern Italy, during a protest by anarchist groups over the eviction from one of their headquarters, a riot that Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino condemned for its "unprecedented violence."

Some 500 members and supporters of so-called social centers protested the eviction of El Asilo, a kindergarten and a landmark in the anarchist movement in Turin, which was occupied for over two decades.