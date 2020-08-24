At least 14 people died on Monday and around 75 were injured in two separate blasts in the center of Jolo, the capital of restive Sulu province, according to a preliminary report prepared jointly by the army and the police of Sulu.
A handout picture made available by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) shows armed soldiers secure the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/PRC HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout picture made available by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) shows a military truck lies at the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/PRC HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout picture made available by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) shows armed soldiers secure the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/PRC HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Soldiers carry their wounded comrade after an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
