Young people light candles near the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020, following a knife attack. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a video conference call about the coronavirus outbreak with members of the European Council, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 29 October 2020. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Armed French police officers secure the street near the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020, following a knife attack. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Malaysian former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a media conference at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Twitter has deleted a tweet by former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in which he said that Muslims "had the right to kill millions of French people," as it "glorified violence."

In a string of extraordinary posts that came hours after a terror attack in Nice in which three people were killed, 95-year-old Mahathir began Thursday night by defending the teachings of Islam and cultural and religious differences with respect to Western nations. EFE-EPA