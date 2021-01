A mobile phone displays the suspended status of the Twitter account of US President Donald J. Trump, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/FILE

Twitter launched a pilot test Monday in the United States in which users of the social network can verify the information others share and add comments that deny it or provide context.

Project "Birdwatch,” will for the moment will only work on a page different from Twitter, so that only participants in the pilot test can carry out verifications and see comments added by other verifiers. EFE-EPA