Twitter Inc.'s board announced Monday that it has accepted South African-born American billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover offer for the social media platform, which is to become a privately held company upon completion of the transaction. EFE/Britta Pedersen/Pool/File

Twitter Inc.'s board announced Monday that it has accepted billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover offer for the social media platform, which is to become a privately held company upon completion of the transaction.

After a morning of much speculation about an imminent accord and a halt to the trading of its shares on Wall Street, the San Francisco-based company announced in a press release that it has "entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash."