Twitter said Monday before the courts that billionaire Elon Musk is damaging its interests with each passing day, adding that the trial between both parties should be held "as soon as possible" to avoid further damage.

In documents filed with the Wilmington Court handling the case in the United States, the firm accused Musk of using tactics "calculated to complicate and obfuscate" the process and of "expanding" the damage caused by using the social network itself to attack the company.