United States-based social network Twitter said on Thursday that it has suspended 174,000 accounts linked to the Chinese government that were engaged in a coordinated effort to promote narratives favorable to its management of the coronavirus crisis and the Kong Kong pro-democracy protests, among other issues.

The accounts were suspended during the first three months of 2020 "for various violations of our platform manipulation policies," Twitter said, adding that they contained messages "predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP), while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong." EFE-EPA