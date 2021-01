A mobile phone displays the suspended status of the Twitter account of US President Donald J. Trump, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

An exterior of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA 07 November 2013 before Twitter started training (reissued 11 January 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Twitter announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content following the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington and ahead of the US presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

"Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon," Twitter said in a blog on Tuesday.EFE-EPA