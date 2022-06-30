Police and officials man a roadblock near a truck trailer on the side of the road where dozens of migrants were found dead, on a roadway near railroad tracks in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Two men arrested for their alleged connection to the migrant smuggling incident that resulted in the deaths of 53 people who were left in an abandoned truck in San Antonio, Texas, could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.

Out of 64 undocumented migrants discovered in or nearby the truck on Monday, 48 were found dead at the scene and 16 were taken to hospital where five died, according to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Of the 48, 22 were Mexican, seven Guatemalan, two Honduran and 17 were of unknown origin as identification continues.