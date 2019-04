Members of the Thai cave rescue team, Australian doctors and divers Richard Harris (6-L) and Craig Challen (5-L) accompany Thai and Australian officials enter Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Apr.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai rangers stand guard as members of the Thai cave rescue team, Australian doctors and divers Craig Challen and Richard Harris, at Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand,Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

People pay respect to a statue of former Thai Navy Seal Petty Officer 1st class Saman Kunan, who died during the cave rescue mission, at Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Apr.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Member of the Thai cave rescue team, Australian doctor and diver Richard Harris (2-L) and his wife (R) arrive to visit Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Apr.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Members of the Thai cave rescue team, Australian doctors and divers Richard Harris (L) and Craig Challen (2-L) accompany Thai and Australian officials into Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Apr.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Two Australian divers who helped rescue a children's soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year on Monday returned to the spot for the first time since then.

Richard Harris and Craig Challen, honored by the Thai government last week, were part of the international operation to save the lives of 12 members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach who were trapped for over two weeks inside the Tham Luan cave in northern Chiang Rai province.