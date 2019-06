British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, and candidate in the Conservative leadership contest, after a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, 18 June, 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A handout photo made available by the BBC shows Conservative leadership candidates, Boris Johnson (L) and Jeremy Hunt (R) during a television debate following the second round of voting for the Conservative party leadership in London, Britain, 18 June 2019. EPA/JEFF OVERS / BBC NEWS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the BBC shows Conservative leadership candidates, Boris Johnson (L) and Jeremy Hunt (R) during a television debate following the second round of voting for the Conservative party leadership in London, Britain, 18 June 2019. EPA/JEFF OVERS / BBC NEWS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Two candidates will campaign to be the United Kingdom's next prime minister after two others were eliminated from the running on Thursday.

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are the only contenders left in the competition to take over from Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month after bowing to party pressure over the managing of Brexit.