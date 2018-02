Fighters of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Two rebels with the communist New People's Army were killed in a clash with soldiers on the island of Mindanao, located in southern Philippines, the country's armed forces said on Monday.

Around 10 NPA fighters clashed on Sunday with soldiers of the 401st Infantry Brigade, who were carrying out a counter-terrorism operation in Bunawan in eastern Mindanao, Philippine Armed Forces spokesperson Restituto Padilla told EFE.