A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the 'Black Lions' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to land on the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Seaman Ryan Carter / US Navy photo HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A pilot and a weapon systems officer were killed Wednesday after a F/A-18 Super Hornet Jet crashed near a naval air station in Florida.

The Pentagon, in a statement, said the accident, the cause of which is still unknown, took place around 4.30pm, during the aircraft's final approach toward Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida.