Two police vehicles are stationed in front of the Broward Health Medical Center where the victims of a shooting that left five people dead at Fort Lauderdale's airport were being assisted, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, Jan 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GIORGIO VIERA

Two people died and four others were in critical condition after a shooting on Friday at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, local police said.

According to the Chief of Police, Michael DeLeo, one of the deceased was the shooter, who allegedly fatally shot himself after carrying out the attack, which took place at 5.30pm local time (2130 GMT).