The Pfizer vaccine being administered at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in Adelaide, Australia, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MORGAN SETTE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two elderly care home residents in the Australian city of Brisbane are being monitored after mistakenly receiving up to four times the recommended dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, authorities said Wednesday.

Neither of the patients, aged 94 and 88, were showing adverse reactions to the doses given Tuesday, said Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt Wednesday, adding that authorities are investigating the incident. EFE-EPA