Two former prime ministers of Mongolia have been arrested for alleged abuse of power for agreements signed between the Central Asian country and foreign mining firms for the exploration of the Oyu Tolgoi mine, one of the country's biggest mines, official news agency Montsame said Wednesday.

Bayar Sanj, who was prime minister between 2007-2009, and Saikhanbileg Chimed, who was head of government between 2014-2016, were detained by the authorities on Tuesday.