Two members of Abu Sayyaf, an Islamist organization in the Philippines that pledges allegiance to the Islamic State terror group, have been killed in a clash with soldiers in the south of the country, the armed forces said Friday.

The rebels were killed on Thursday during an hour-long shootout between members of the special forces and a group of insurgents on the island of Sulu, 960 kilometers (596 miles) south of Manila, the army said in a statement.