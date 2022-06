Personnel of the Mexican Army guard the area where two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were murdered on 20 June 2022, in the town of Cerocahui, municipality of Urique, state from Chihuahua, Mexico, 22 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Torres

The outside of the San Francisco Javier church where two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were murdered on 20 June 2022, in the town of Cerocahui, municipality of Urique, state from Chihuahua, Mexico, 22 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Torres

Citizens participate in a mass for the two murdered Jesuit priests in the church of San Francisco Javier, in the community of Cerocahui, municipality of Urique, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

Two Jesuit priests were on Monday laid to rest in the lawn of the church where they were killed by a gunman a week ago in Cerocahui in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua.

Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora’s burial, which took place after 2pm in the San Francisco Javier church, was led by other Jesuit priests and attended by parishioners who placed flowers on the coffins.