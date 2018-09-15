Typhoon Mangkhut's passage through the Philippines has claimed the lives of at least two people in landslides in the Cordillera region in the northern part of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Saturday.
The authorities are awaiting a more accurate account of the casualties and damage caused by the season's most powerful typhoon as the areas that bore the brunt of the storm - locally known as Ompong - are hard-to-access areas in the northern part of Luzon Island.