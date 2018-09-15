A resident tries to avoid floodwaters by boarding a raft in San Mateo town of Rizal Province, east of Manila, Philippines 15 September 2018. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Residents who have been preventively evacuated due to typhoon take shelter in an evacuation center in San Mateo town of Rizal Province, east of Manila, Philippines 15 September 2018. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Residents who have been preventively evacuated due to typhoon use modular tents at an evacuation center in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines 15 September 2018. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Two killed in landslides in the Philippines after passage of Typhoon Mangkhut

Typhoon Mangkhut's passage through the Philippines has claimed the lives of at least two people in landslides in the Cordillera region in the northern part of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Saturday.

The authorities are awaiting a more accurate account of the casualties and damage caused by the season's most powerful typhoon as the areas that bore the brunt of the storm - locally known as Ompong - are hard-to-access areas in the northern part of Luzon Island.