Representatives of South Korea and North Korea held a meeting on Monday to discuss the total restoration of their cross-border military communication lines in an attempt to reduce tension and build trust amid the recent diplomatic rapprochement.
The meeting, led by South Korean Colonel Cho Yong-geun and North Korean Colonel Om Chang-nam, started at 10.00 local time (01.00 GMT) at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine office in Paju, south of the inter-Korean border, a spokesperson of the South Korean Ministry of Defense confirmed to Efe.