(FILE) A handout picture provided by the South Korean Ministry Of Unification shows a South Korean soldier talking to his North Korean counterpart over a military hotline at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office on the border with North Korea, South Korea, Sep. 6, 2013. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION / HO SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) The inter-Korean hotline installed in the Joint Security Area, a small strip of land at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, July 2016 (issued Jan. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) Officials of the two Koreas meet at the North Korean border town of Kaesong, on Sep. 5, 2013. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Representatives of South Korea and North Korea held a meeting on Monday to discuss the total restoration of their cross-border military communication lines in an attempt to reduce tension and build trust amid the recent diplomatic rapprochement.

The meeting, led by South Korean Colonel Cho Yong-geun and North Korean Colonel Om Chang-nam, started at 10.00 local time (01.00 GMT) at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine office in Paju, south of the inter-Korean border, a spokesperson of the South Korean Ministry of Defense confirmed to Efe.