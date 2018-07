An official of the Korean Red Cross holds up documents containing a list of candidates for inter-Korean family reunions as a team of officials head out from their office in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North and South Korea on Tuesday handed each other lists containing details of people, who wanted to be reunited with their war-separated families in a government arranged meeting in August.

South Korea's Red Cross Tuesday delivered to the North a list of 250 South Koreans who wanted to meet their family members, separated during the Korean War (1950-53), a spokesperson for the organization told Yonhap news agency.