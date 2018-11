South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon speaks during a ceremony for the joint onsite survey for connection and modernization of Inter-Korean railway, at the Dorasan Station in Paju, South Korea, 30 November 2018. South and North Korea are set to launch an 18-day joint inspection of the western and eastern railways of the North from 30 November. This is part of the two Koreas' plan to modernize and reconnect their railways and roads as agreed upon by their leaders in April. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

