South Korean Unification Minister arrives to meet the South Korean working-level delegates before they leave for the truce village of Panmunjom to attend working level inter-Korean talks, in Seoul, South Korea, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korean chief delegate Lee Woo-sung, speaks before leaving for the truce village of Panmunjom to attend working level inter-Korean talks, in Seoul, South Korea, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korean chief delegate Lee Woo-sung (2R), speaks before leaving for the truce village of Panmunjom to attend working level inter-Korean talks, in Seoul, South Korea, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

The sun appears over a barbed wire fence in the Tongil bridge near the truce village of Panmunjom ahead of high level Inter-Korean talks near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Gyeonggi province, South Korea, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean chief delegate Lee Woo-sung, speaks before leaving for the truce village of Panmunjom to attend working level inter-Korean talks, in Seoul, South Korea, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

The two Koreas on Monday began working-level talks on sending North Korean artists to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, after both parties reached an agreement last week at a historic meeting, Seoul's Ministry of Unification told EFE.

The meeting started around 10.11am South Korean time (1.11 GMT) in the "Tongil Gak" building (the Unification Pavilion), on the northern fringe of the militarized border between the two countries, which remain technically at war for 65 years.