A North Korean soldier stands guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 18, 2018 (issued Apr 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 18, 2018 (issued Apr 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North and South Korea on Thursday began their first high-level military talks in over 10 years to try to ease tensions amid a recent regional rapprochement on the Korean peninsula.

The meeting began around 10 am (0100 GMT) on the northern side of the inter-Korean border in the Joint Security Area, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense confirmed to Efe.