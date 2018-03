South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (C) speaks before leaving to the truce village of Panmunjom, from Seoul, South Korea, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (C) and delagates leave for the truce village of Panmunjom to attend high level inter-korean talks, from Seoul, South Korea, 29 March 2018. The Inter-Korean talks will take place at the border village of Panmunjom on 29 March, and the participants will discuss arrangements for the inter-Korean summit planned for late April. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Delegations from Seoul and Pyongyang on Thursday held a meeting to finalize the details of the upcoming historic summit in April between the North Korean leader and the South Korean president to discuss the possible denuclearization of the North.

Representatives of both countries had planned to begin the high-level meeting around 10am local time (01.00 GMT) in a building on the northern fringe of the demilitarized zone, the South Korean Ministry of Unification told EFE.