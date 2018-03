A South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, 21 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 20 March 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (R) prior to their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA - POOL

Yun Sang, singer-composer and South Korea's chief delegate for inter-Korean working-level talks on a South Korean art troupe's proposed concert in Pyeongyang, speaks before leaving to the truce village of Panmunjom from Seoul, South Korea, 20 March 2018, for talks with North Korean officials to arrange a South Korean art troupe performance in Pyongyang in early April. The two Koreas agreed on South Korea sending an art troupe and a taekwondo demonstration team to the North in a sign of reopened cross-border exchanges. Yun was picked as the music director of the art troupe. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Envoys from North and South Korea on Tuesday began a new working-level meeting on the militarized border to discuss cultural exchanges and strengthen ties ahead of the historic inter-Korean leader summit in April.

The meeting, held in the Tongilgak Pavilion on the northern side of the so-called Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), began at around 10.00 South Korean time (01.00 GMT), as confirmed by a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification.