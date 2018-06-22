Delegations from North and South Korea are meeting on Friday to discuss a reunion for families separated by war planned for August and other humanitarian cooperation issues, in line with the agreement reached at the Apr. 27 summit between their respective leaders.
Red Cross delegations from both countries are scheduled to start the meeting around 10am local time (1.00 GMT) at a hotel on Mount Kumgang, on the northeast coast of North Korea, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification confirmed to EFE.