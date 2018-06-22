South Korean resident Cho Gap-soon, 81, sheds tears as she leaves the headquarters of South Korea's Red Cross in Seoul, 09 September 2015, after finding out she was not selected to take part in the upcoming reunions for families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP

A South Korean man (C), who was divided from his family during the Korean War, is helped by members of the Red Cross to fill a request to reunite with his family members living in North Korea, at the headquarters of the Korea National Red Cross in Seoul, South Korea, 08 September 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean Red Cross delegation answers reporters' questions at the inter-Korean immigration office in the eastern border county of Goseong, South Korea, 22 June 2018, prior to its departure for North Korea's Mount Kumgang to hold talks with its North Korean counterpart on humanitarian issues, including the reunion of families separated during the 1950-53 Korean War, later in the day. EPA/YONHAP/POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Delegations from North and South Korea are meeting on Friday to discuss a reunion for families separated by war planned for August and other humanitarian cooperation issues, in line with the agreement reached at the Apr. 27 summit between their respective leaders.

Red Cross delegations from both countries are scheduled to start the meeting around 10am local time (1.00 GMT) at a hotel on Mount Kumgang, on the northeast coast of North Korea, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification confirmed to EFE.