Khoa Nguyen (right) waits in line prior to receiving a Covid-19 vaccination at the vaccination centre at Sandown Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A healthcare worker handles Covid-19 vaccinations at the vaccination centre at Sandown Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two of Australia's four biggest banks, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank, said Thursday they would require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We recently asked employees for their views on vaccination and received more than 10,000 responses. Pleasingly, 91 percent said they are, or intend to be, vaccinated, with a further 4 percent undecided," Westpac Chief Executive Officer Peter King said in a statement. EFE