A United States Marine Corps Lockheed Martin KC-130 transport aircraft lands at US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 15, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A United States Marine Corps McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet fighter is seen after landing at US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, Nov. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Two American Marines were rescued from the ocean while another five remain missing after two United States military jets collided during maneuvers off the coast of Japan on Thursday, the US Marine Corps said.

"The United States Marine Corps confirms that two Marines have been found. One is in fair condition and the other is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation," the Marine Corps said in a statement.