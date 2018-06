A man cleans the rubble of a burnt house during the 60th day of anti-government protests, in Managua, Nicaragua, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

View of a burnt bus during the 60th day of anti-government protests, in Managua, Nicaragua, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The burnt body of an unidentified man lies on the ground of a street, in Managua, Nicaragua, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Two men shot dead, seven die in blaze in Managua

Unidentified assailants killed two men in Managua on Saturday, not far from where a fire left at least seven people dead, including three children, Nicaragua's National Police said in a statement.

The two men who were shot dead have been identified as Francisco Ramon Arauz Pineda and Antonio Fernandez, the National Police said.