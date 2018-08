An aerial picture shows rescue operations near the site where a helicopter crashed in the mountains in Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Two more people have died following a helicopter crash in the center of Japan, which raises to four the mortal victims, Japanese authorities said Saturday.

The accident occurred Friday in a forest in a mountainous area of Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo. The helicopter had nine people aboard, most of them members of an emergency unit in Gunma, according to public broadcaster NHK.