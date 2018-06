Three young men fire a mortar during a confrontation with the National Police during the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 02 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A view of a graffiti made in honor of the 'Monimbo' indigenous neighborhood during the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 02 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A man is treated by medical personnel after being wounded by a shotgun in a confrontation with the National Police during the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 02 June 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

A group of demonstrators are seen behind a barricade during a demonstration on the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 02 June 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Two more people were killed and 30 others injured, including eight law enforcement officers, in protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, according to the Nicaraguan Police on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as civilians Giovanni Miguel Reyes and Elias Jose Sanchez.