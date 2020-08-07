Two organizers of student protests in Thailand arrested, charged

Pro-democracy leaders of anti government youth movements flash the three-finger salute during a press conference in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A police officer wearing an orange rain coat patrols the streets as pro-democracy leaders of anti government youth movements hold a press conference in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL