Smoke rises from a building after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Haitham Imad

People carry the body of a Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli air strike, Gaza City, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Haitham Imad

Two Palestinian minors, aged 15 and 16, were killed Friday in Gaza during an Israeli air raid on alleged Hamas military positions, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The teenagers, Amir al Namarah, 15, and Louai Kuhail, 16, who were both residents of Gaza City, died of their wounds caused by "the shrapnel from the Israeli air raid in western Gaza," the statement says.