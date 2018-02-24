Three bomb explosions rocked the western Myanmar city of Sittwe Saturday, injuring two people.
The victims suffered minor injuries and were being treated in a hospital in Sittwe, the capital of restive Rakhine state, an epa journalist reports.
Soldiers inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN
Soldiers and police officers inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2018.
Police officers stand guard near the site of a bomb explosion in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2018.
Soldiers and police officers block the road near the site of a bomb explosion in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2018.
A soldier stands guard near the site of a bomb explosion in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2018.
A soldier inspects the site of a bomb explosion in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2018.
Soldiers and police officers inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2018.
Soldiers and police officers inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 24, 2018.
