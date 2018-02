Indian policemen pay tribute near the coffin containing the body of slain policeman Mushtaq Ahmad during the wreath laying ceremony at the District Police Lines in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People and paramedics carry the body of a police man who was killed in shooting inside a hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers arrive at a local hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Two policemen were killed Tuesday during an attack by an insurgent cell on a hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Indian administered state of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials told EFE.

"Militants opened fire on a police party accompanying a group of around six prisoners for medical check-up at the SMHS hospital," DIG Central Kashmir Ghulam Hassan Bhat told EFE.