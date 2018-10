Kashmiri people offer funeral prayers near coffin containing the body of slain Nazir Ahmad Wani, a political worker of National Conference (NC), one of the big regional political party in Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Relatives and neighbours wail and mourn during the funeral procession of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a political worker of National Conference (NC), one of the big regional political party in Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Insurgents on Friday killed two workers from one of the main political parties of Indian-administered Kashmir, days before local elections are held in the region.

A group of militants opened fire on three workers of the National Conference party in the city of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, "killing two of them while the third is being treated," a police spokesperson, who requested anonymity, told EFE.