Inspection members and Tokyo Electric Power Company's staff watch Unit 1 (L) and Unit 2 (C) and Unit 3 (R) buildings during decommissioning work at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, 20 November 2017 (issued 21 November 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Reactor buildings unit one (L) and unit two are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, which is the world's largest nuclear power plant, in Kariwa, Niigata Prefecture, northern Japan, 25 February 2015 for safety enhancement measures after the 2011 March 11 accident at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Two reactors run by the operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant received the approval from the Japanese nuclear authority for the first time since the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) approved the safety measures for reactors no. 6 and 7 at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power station in central Niigata prefecture, located in Japan's west coast and managed by Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), according to the Japanese regulator.