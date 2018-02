(FILE) Russian defendant Vladimir Drinkman (L) with his attorney Dutch Bart Stapert in the court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 13. 2015. EPA-EFE/JERRY LAMPEN

Two Russian citizens were sentenced Wednesday to 12 years and four years in prison, respectively, for hacking computer networks of different major companies in the country, according to the attorney's office of the District of New Jersey.

Vladimir Drinkman, 37, and Dmitriy Smilianets, 34, were arrested in the Netherlands on Jun. 28, 2012 and were subsequently extradited to the US to face criminal charges brought against them by the Justice of the State of New Jersey.