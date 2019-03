Pakistani security officials survey the Abdul Wali Khan University where student Mashal Khan was killed by a mob of his fellow students for alleged blasphemy in Mardan, Pakistan, Apr. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistani people hold placards during a protest in favor of Mashal Khan who was killed by a mob of his fellow students for alleged blasphemy in Abdul Wali Khan University, in Karachi, Pakistan, Apr. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani students hold portraits of Mashal Khan who was killed by a mob of his fellow students for alleged blasphemy in Abdul Wali Khan University, during a rally in Karachi, Pakistan, Apr. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/REHAN KHAN

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced two more people to life imprisonment over the 2017 lynching of a university student accused of posting blasphemous content on Facebook.

Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old mass communications student at Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University, was beaten and shot to death on Apr. 13, 2017 by a mob who accused him of posting blasphemous content online.