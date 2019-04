Members of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) during a raid at Bosila in Mohammadpur area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Members of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) during a raid at Bosila in Mohammadpur area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Two suspected Islamist militants were killed during a raid by Bangladesh’s security force at a hideout in capital Dhaka, said an official.

Rapid Action Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Ashique Billah told EFE that the suspected Islamists blew themselves up during the pre-dawn raid at Mohammadpur area in the Bangladesh capital.